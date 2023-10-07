Ride With Pride's The Great Gala

Join Ride With Pride Therapeutic Horsemanship for The Great Gala, a 1920s themed benefit on Saturday, October 7 2023 at the historic Hotel 24 South in downtown Staunton. The event includes drinks, dinner, dancing, and a live and silent auction. Proceeds support Ride With Pride equine assisted services for individuals with special needs.
