Richmond Ballet's Nutcracker in July Open House

SATURDAY, JULY 15TH

Get a head start on the holidays this summer with your favorite characters from the Kingdom of Sweets! Our Nutcracker in July open house is an opportunity for audience members, prospective students, and parents to get a behind-the-scenes look at our Canal Street home – and to purchase first choice of seats to The Nutcracker, take free classes, and more!

Class Schedule:

10:15am – Nutcracker-themed classes (Ages 4-7 and Ages 8-11)

10:45am – Minds In Motion movement class (Ages 8-13)

11:15am – Nutcracker-themed classes (Ages 4-7 and Ages 8-11)

11:45am – Minds In Motion movement class (Ages 8-13)

12:15pm – Nutcracker-themed classes (Ages 4-7 and Ages 8-11)

30 minute class sessions – no dance experience necessary

Throughout the Event (10am-1pm):

• Purchase tickets to The Nutcracker (before they go on sale to the general public)

• Take photos with some of your favorite Nutcracker characters

• Get an up-close look at costumes from the production

• Take a tour of the Richmond Ballet facility, with the ability to watch a variety of School of Richmond Ballet classes

• Create arts and crafts with Richmond Family Magazine

• Visit bbgb’s table of children’s books*

• Grab a scoop from the Gelati Celesti ice cream truck*

*available for purchase

Nutcracker in July will be held in our Richmond Ballet building located at 407 East Canal Street. Free parking is available from 10am-1pm in the Richmond Ballet lot directly next to the Ballet building as well as in the “blue” spots in the Canal street lot (the lot across Canal Street from the Ballet building). Street parking is also free on weekends.

This is a free event and no registration is required.