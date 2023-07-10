Richmond Author Book Reading/Discussion

David Patteson and Rebecca Taylor will read from and discuss their latest publication, "If Roads Change Their Names ...", a collection of short stories, poems, art, and a photo journal. The event will be at Tuckahoe Library.

The photo journals are the result of a journey to Haiti where Rebecca explored the countryside with a group of midwives and gave art lessons at an orphanage. Her photos and writing portray the beauty and poignancy of the Haitian people and landscape.

David’s stories and poems are centered on the theme of self-discovery via travel. His characters encounter shamans, child soldiers, vampires, Jesus, amnesia, unmapped landscapes, and, ultimately, themselves.

Join us at Tuckahoe Library on July 10th at seven pm to experience the wonder of travel through the words and imagery of David Patteson and Rebecca Taylor.

You can learn more at their website: artunabated.com

