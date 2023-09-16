Revolutionary War Weekend: Global Tempest

September 16-17, come join the Revolution that sparked a world-wide conflict. Global Tempest: A Revolutionary War Weekend, will see highly skilled reenactors and historians from across the country transform the Frontier Culture Museum into a world at war. Visit and explore the American Revolution as you’ve never seen it before, through the eyes of the many diverse peoples who lived it. Allow us to take you on a journey across the Atlantic, where you can explore West Africa, England, Ireland, Germany, and America, and see yourself in our Revolutionary beginnings. Hear the stories of the men and women, free and enslaved, European and American, indigenous and immigrant, who braved the Global Tempest of the American Revolution. The drums will beat, the muskets will roar, and this is sure to be an event you won’t want to miss.

This weekend, we will be joined by living historians from across the country.

This is a general admission ticketed event!