Renée Elise Goldsberry in Concert

Tony-, GRAMMY-, and Emmy Award-winning star of stage and screen Renée Elise Goldsberry takes centerstage as the 2023 ARTS by George! headliner in a dazzling concert featuring Broadway hits and American songbook classics. “A sparkplug of musical wit and vitality” (The New York Times), Goldsberry is best known for her Tony Award-winning portrayal of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton. As a member of the original cast, she also received a GRAMMY Award when the original cast album won Best Musical Theater Album in 2016, featuring her show-stopping rendition of “Satisfied.” In addition to her Broadway appearances in The Color Purple, Lion King, and Rent, audiences will also recognize Goldsberry for her many television roles on shows including ABC’s One Life to Live, CBS’s The Good Wife, Peacock’s Girls5eva, and Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. There is no doubt this performance will leave you more than “satisfied” with Goldsberry’s “commanding power, laced with vulnerability” (Houstonian).