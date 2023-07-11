Join us for a robot demonstration by high school student-led TALON 540. Participants will have the opportunity to see the robot in live action and, depending on attendance numbers, maybe even try it for themselves. Hear how it was made and see what cool things it can do. Free with museum admission.
Real Life Robots
to
Children's Museum of Richmond 2626 W. Broad Street, Virginia 23220
Children's Museum of Richmond 2626 W. Broad Street, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
Jul 7, 2023
Jul 7, 2023