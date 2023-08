Join us for this year's Festival of the Grape as we celebrate 20 years!

All of your favorites will be back - craft breweries, local distillers, ciders and meads, arts and craft vendors, live entertainment, delicious regional favorite foods, and as always, a large selection of Virginia wines.

All tickets include entry to the festival grounds in the historic Courthouse Village, and 21+ tickets include tastings from our participating wineries to go along with our esteemed festival wine glass.