Paranormal Investigation

Join Commonwealth Researchers of the Paranormal (C.R.O.P.) for an exclusive investigation of Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier.

Come investigate with us on September 23rd at Pamplin Historical Park, recently featured on Travel Channel’s Portals to Hell. Explore the Breakthrough Battlefield of America’s Civil War where hundreds perished in the battle that ended the Siege of Petersburg on April 2, 1865; visit the Tudor Hall plantation house built in 1812; and investigate museums with thousands of Civil War artifacts.

We do not recommend this event for children under the age of 16. There will be quite a bit a walking involved, please prepare accordingly.

Reserve your tickets early as space is limited! Buy tickets now at Eventbrite.com or call 804-861-2408.

Check-In will begin at 6PM at Pamplin Historical Park’s Education Center, 6523 Duncan Road, Petersburg, VA 23803.