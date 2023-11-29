The BIZARRE BAZAAR, one of the top gift shows in America, has joined with Operation Healing Forces to create a special opening night shopping event, Operation Bizarre Bazaar.

OPERATION BIZARRE BAZAAR Preview Night to benefit Operation Healing Forces on November 29, 2023. The Bizarre Bazaar’s special early shopping night to benefit Operation Healing Forces, a non-profit dedicated to wounded, ill and injured Special Operations Forces and their spouses. Tickets on sale now at www.operationhealingforces.org/events/. For more information, call (813) 597-4064. Help Support Operation Healing Forces. Give the gift of hope and healing.