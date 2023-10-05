Old Dominion featuring Special Guests Tyler Hubbar &Kylie Morgan

Old Dominion emerged as one of Nashville’s most successful post-modern country bands, fusing clever lyrics with an infectious sound. Their lyrical wit and hook heavy songwriting is a winning proposition. Since breaking onto the scene, the band has achieved eight No. 1 singles at country radio, over one billion on-demand streams, multiple Platinum and Gold single certifications and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe. Old Dominion are currently the 5X reigning CMA and ACM “Group of the Year.” They are currently nominated for their 8th consecutive ACM “Group of the Year” honor. The band also earned nominations for “Album of the Year” at the 2022 CMA Awards and for “Favorite Country Duo or Group” at the 2022 American Music Awards.