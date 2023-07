Grab your friends and start your weekend early with Nauticus After Dark, an evening event series exclusively for adults 21+. Nauticus After Dark: Endless Summer will offer after-hours exploration of Nauticus and help you enjoy these last few weeks of summer!

Guests will also enjoy:

Tasty, Themed Cocktails and Bites

Engaging Activities

Karaoke + More!

We hope you will join us as we enjoy the summer sun at Nauticus!

Tickets are $5 for Members and $12 for Not Yet Members ($15 day of).