Nature Journaling Club

Sat September 30 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm EDT

FREE, DONATIONS APPRECIATED

Practiced by artists and naturalists alike, nature journaling is a centuries-old exercise in refining our powers of observation, appreciation for nature, drawing skills, and mindful presence. This group is open to all experience levels as we meet to sketch, connect, and learn together!

We meet at 10am in front of Del Ray Artisans on the final Saturday morning of every month. Mark your calendar or set a reminder in Eventbrite.

Participants will need to bring their own sketchbooks and supplies. We will have plenty of time for sketching in nature before gathering again at 11:30am to share our sketches and observations and discuss tips and tools for nature journaling in the wild. We hope you will join us as we strengthen our art and inquiry practice together!

Suggested supplies: sketchbook, pens, pencils, colored pencils, watercolor pencils, or other portable media, and a water bottle since we will be outdoors. You may also want to bring something to sit on (folding chair or blanket).

NOTE: This program is held outdoors and will be canceled if raining. Join the “Nature Journaling Club at Del Ray Artisans” Facebook Group to stay informed on weather cancellations, plus share your sketches!

This program is FREE! Donations appreciated. For more information, contact the coordinators: Stephanie Darlene Greenwald (stephanie@stephaniedarlene.com) and Meredith D’Amore (meredith.w.damore@gmail.com).