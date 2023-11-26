MUSEUM STORE SUNDAY. November 26, 2023. Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. In time for the holiday season, Museum Shops will join museum stores worldwide on Sunday, November 26, for Museum Store Sunday – offering a special 20-percent discount on total in-store purchases. Experience a variety of Made in Virginia products, as well as a selection of merchandise reflecting the Indigenous, English and West Central African cultures. All purchases support the educational mission of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation. For more information, visit jyfmuseums.org or call (757) 253-4838.