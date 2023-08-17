Modeling a Vision: Panel Discussion

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Join The Branch Museum on August 17th, at 6 PM for panel discussion with leading design professionals in conjunction with The Branch's current exhibition on display, Modeling A Vision: Design, Technology, and Impact.

During this discussion, each panelist will share their connection with Virginia Tech's Center for Design Research and themes surrounding experiential learning, evolving technology, and future design practices.

Meet the Moderator:

Paul Battaglia

Meet the Panelists:

Jim Bassett

Kelly Callahan

Helene Combs Dreiling

Tsai Lu Liu

Burt Pinnock

