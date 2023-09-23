Miles in Memory

Join the Full Circle Grief Center community as an individual or group to walk/run in honor of a loved one.

Your race. Your way.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

-To join the race in person, meet us in person at Deep Run Park for remembrance activities, kids games and community (schedule below).

-For a virtual experience, walk or run any time at any location, including a path that honors your loved one in a special way.

-Choose a mileage or time that's meaningful to your loved one such as a birthday, anniversary, or due date.

-Sign up as an individual or as part of a group, and ask others for support by making a donation.

IN-PERSON SCHEDULE:

-11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Activities and Refreshments will be available (Shelter 1)

-10-10:45 a.m. - Yoga Practice (Exclusive for VIP Ticket Holders only) on the grassy lawn beside the pond

-11-11:30 a.m. - Community Gathering (Shelter 1) for a few words, a Collective Remembrance Activity, and light refreshments

-11:30 a.m.- Walk or run to honor your loved one, either as an individual or with a group

-12:30 p.m. - Collective Remembrance Activity