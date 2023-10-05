Mary Kay Andrews: Bright Lights, Big Christmas

Tuckahoe Woman's Club 4215 Dover Road, Richmond, Virginia 23221

New York Times bestselling author, Mary Kay Andrews, visits Richmond to discuss her latest book, Bright Lights, Big Christmas, with her fans in Richmond. The Tuckahoe Woman’s Club will be hosting this event, which is open to the public. A VIP wine and cheese hour with the author is available for those who would like Ms. Andrews to personalize their book. All guests will receive an autographed book.

Time: 5:30-6:30 VIP reception, 7:00-:800pm program

Cost: $40-$125 plus fees, includes signed book

www.FountainBookstore.com/Events

Charity & Fundraisers, Leisure & Recreation, Talks & Readings
