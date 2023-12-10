Mariachi Herencia de México: A Mariachi Christmas

¡Viva el Mariachi! Representing a new generation of mariachi artists, Mariachi Herencia de México is a vibrant group of Mexican American musicians propelling the art and traditions of mariachi music to new heights. For the holidays, the ensemble brings the Latin American tradition of Las Posadas to the Center with songs of the season, such as “Feliz Navidad,” “Los Peces en el Río,” “Ave Maria,” and more! This trailblazing Latin GRAMMY-nominated group has released four highly acclaimed studio albums with chart-topping debuts on both Billboard and iTunes’ Latin Album charts. The ensemble has toured throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, performing in some of the most prestigious performing arts centers across the continent, including The Kennedy Center and Guadalajara’s Teatro Degollado. Add some love, light and mariachi to your holiday this season this year with Mariachi Herencia de México’s joyful music.