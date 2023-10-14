Manassas Chorale "The Places We'll Go!" Fall Concert

to

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

The Manassas Chorale presents “The Places We’ll Go!” Fall Concert at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Take a musical journey across the globe with the Chorale and top area high school choirs!

Partial funding for the Manassas Chorale is provided by Prince William County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the City of Manassas.

Reserved seating at $25 and $20. Tickets available online at hyltoncenter.org, by phone at 703-993-7759, or at the Hylton Center Box Office. For more information, visit manassaschorale.org or call (571) 341-9231.

Info

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Manassas Chorale "The Places We'll Go!" Fall Concert - 2023-10-14 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Manassas Chorale "The Places We'll Go!" Fall Concert - 2023-10-14 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Manassas Chorale "The Places We'll Go!" Fall Concert - 2023-10-14 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Manassas Chorale "The Places We'll Go!" Fall Concert - 2023-10-14 16:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
newsletter-July 23

Most Popular