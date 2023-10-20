With a dazzling combination of the head and the heart, Malpaso Dance Company is “sparklingly present… and remarkably strong” (The New York Times). Since forming in 2012, this classically trained Cuban dance troupe has ascended to the top of contemporary dance with performances that are as technically brilliant as they are passionately expressive. As an Associate Company of New York City’s Joyce Theater, Malpaso and the Joyce have worked collaboratively to commission original works from several prominent international choreographers, including Ronald K. Brown, Trey McIntyre, Aszure Barton, Sonya Tayeh, and Robyn Mineko Williams. Join Malpaso as they work to uplift and represent Cuban dance with “a blend of unfussy ballet technique and lushly earthy modern dance, spiked with now-soft, now-explosive capoeira” (The Boston Globe).