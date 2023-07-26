Live at The Branch: Harpist Shelley Greene

Join The Branch Museum for an intimate concert performed Shelley Greene. Experience the concert in the unique, 20th-century main gallery of the Branch House. Mini-concerts are a hybrid concert and lecture series, allowing musicians to not only perform music, but to also talk about their relationship to music, discuss how they hone their craft, and more.

Shelley Greene is a native of Richmond, Virginia and has played the harp professionally for more than 30 years. She currently serves as Principal Harpist with the Virginia Union University Community Orchestra and Harpist and Leader of the newly formed Onyx Ensemble. Additionally, Shelley serves as a Music Educator in Henrico County Public Schools, recognized for the 24th consecutive year as one of the Nation’s “Best Communities for Music Education” by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

Tickets include light hors d'oeuvres and a selection of wines