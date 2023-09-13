Literary Virginia Book Group | The Tender Grave

Read and discuss the best of today's Virginia literature—including books by Library of Virginia Literary Award winners and finalists in fiction and nonfiction. On the second Wednesday evening of each month, join a book group discussion online through Zoom at 6:00 PM.

This month, we'll discuss The Tender Grave by Sheri Reynolds (finalist for 2022 Literary Awards in Fiction). Note: the author will be joining us for a portion of our Zoom!

Next month, we'll discuss Trailed by Kathryn Miles (A People's Choice Awards Nonfiction finalist).

Email to check availability of Library of Virginia loaner books. Your local public library is also a good resource, perhaps with digital download. This book may also be available for purchase at the Virginia Shop online.

For more information, contact Nan Carmack at nan.carmack@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3792.

This is a free event, but registration is required. The zoom link and password will be automatically sent to you in an email upon registration. Thank you!

