Celebrate the holiday season with one of Virginia’s premier gospel ensembles, The Legendary Ingramettes, as they sing their family favorites at the Hylton Center. Richmond’s “first family of gospel,” was formed six decades ago by “Mama” Maggie Ingram, who found inspiration in Black gospel male quartets of the 1940s and 50s. With her harmonizing singers, Ingram broke new ground with her female-driven quartet. Now led by Ingram’s daughter Reverend Almeta Ingram-Miller, granddaughter Cheryl Maroney Yancey, daughter-in-law Carrie Jackson, and goddaughter Valerie Stewart, The Legendary Ingramettes bring a concert of soulful song sprinkled with uplifting Christmas music. With the spirit of a Sunday morning service, The Legendary Ingramettes have inspired audiences into a gospel fervor whether they are performing at the Kennedy Center or National Folk Festival. You won’t want to miss “one of America's most celebrated gospel groups” (NPR) and recipient of a 2022 National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellowship, The Legendary Ingramettes. As an Artist-in-Residence, the artists will also work with the community through classes and workshops surrounding the performance.