Launch Party for John Musgrove's newest book Mary's Grace

Book People 10464 Ridgefield Parkway , Virginia 23233

As Richmond matures in the early twentieth century, Grace Arents, the niece of Lewis Ginter, builds schools for the public, starts the first lending library, and continues her uncle’s philanthropic legacy. Already a confirmed spinster with no ideations of marriage, she finds herself drawn to one of the many teachers she hires to educate the children of Richmond. As their relationship blossoms, they weather intimidation by segregationists, begin supporting the most prominent African American educator in the region, and learn to navigate the world as it changes all around them.

