Korean War Armistice Day

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

A bloody three-year war in Korea finally came to an end on July 27, 1953. By signing an armistice, the United States and North Korea settled on a division of Korea and the end of the war. Join Virginia War Memorial Assistant Director of Education Crystal Coon as she looks at the end of the Korean War, some of the Virginians who served, and the importance of recognizing the stories of this war 70 years later.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vbIIOVK5RwiKJNSQskdHWA

Short link: https://bit.ly/43ZBKCH

