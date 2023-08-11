We Had Keys to Communications Village: A Conversation

Join us for a live conversation with former Communications Village artist and teacher Pat Jow and former youth participants of the life-changing community art space founded by Benjamin Wigfall in the 1970s. A photographer as well as printmaker, Jow used her camera to document the day-to-day activities, talks, and classes at Communications Village in Kingston, New York. Her images—most not seen by the public before now—beautifully illustrate the center's collaborative spirit. Drew Thompson, co-curator of the exhibition “Benjamin Wigfall and Communications Village” and an associate professor at Bard Graduate Center, will moderate the discussion.