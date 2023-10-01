Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Glorious Impromptus of Chopin and Schubert

Welcome back Jeffrey Siegel for the return of Keyboard Conversations® with a program featuring Impromptus that are among the most popular in the piano repertoire. In Glorious Impromptus of Chopin and Schubert, Siegel invites you into the 19th century to discover these compositions. Hear the backstory to the featured pieces and then enjoy Siegel’s performance of the full works including Chopin’s Fantaisie-Impromptu, Op. 66 and his Impromptu in A-flat major, Op. 29, as well as Schubert’s Impromptu in F minor and his Impromptu in A-flat major, both from Op. 142.