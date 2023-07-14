The Kennedys (Maura and Pete Kennedy) , a legendary New York based music duo will be performing a two-night run at the Creative Cauldron. Originally from the DC area, they blend elements of country music, bluegrass, Western swing and jangle-pop. They have performed with many of the greats, including Emmylou Harris, Chet Atkins, David Bromberg, Charlie Byrd, Roger McGuinn, Dave Carter, Steve Earle, Danny Gatton, Doc Watson, Tom Paxton, Nanci Griffith and Mary Chapin Carpenter. Enjoy a welcome homecoming for these local legends.