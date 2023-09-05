THE JOURNEY WITHIN: MEDITATION, WISDOM, AND THE ART OF LIVING JOYFULLY

Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa/Short Pump 12042 W. Broad St, Virginia 23233

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be coming to Richmond for the very first time. As Richmond

residents navigate the stressors of growth and change along with the enduring stress and isolation of the

pandemic, many yearn for inner peace and a deeper connection to themselves and others. Because the

simple act of coming together creates a platform for healing, “The Journey Within” with Gurudev Sri Sri

Ravi Shankar offers a path to navigate the challenges of modern life in Richmond with greater

resilience, serenity, and joy.

Health & Wellness, Meditation
503.724.7760
