THE JOURNEY WITHIN: MEDITATION, WISDOM, AND THE ART OF LIVING JOYFULLY

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be coming to Richmond for the very first time. As Richmond
residents navigate the stressors of growth and change along with the enduring stress and isolation of the
pandemic, many yearn for inner peace and a deeper connection to themselves and others. Because the
simple act of coming together creates a platform for healing, “The Journey Within” with Gurudev Sri Sri
Ravi Shankar offers a path to navigate the challenges of modern life in Richmond with greater
resilience, serenity, and joy.