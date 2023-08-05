Introduction to Intuitive Collage Workshop (Register Now)

$35 – $45

Instructor: Sharon Burton, sjbcreativeventures@gmail.com

Date/Time: Saturday, August 5 from 10am-12pm

Cost: $35 Del Ray Artisans member / $45 Non-member

Class size: 4-10 participants

(Register by midnight on August 2)

Intuitive collage is a practice of using magazine images and collage to connect with your inner wisdom or intuition. Participants will be guided through a simple meditation, then given time to create a collage card, followed by journal prompts to reflect on the meaning of their piece.

All supplies are included but you may also bring your own. No artistic experience is necessary. This is a great and fun way to slow down, connect with yourself creatively, and tap into your inner wisdom.

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.