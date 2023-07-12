Head Over Heels: a Go Go's Musical

Richmond Triangle Players closes its 30th Anniversary Season with its production of the hilarious Head Over Heels, the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980’s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.”

A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction—only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts.

Directed by Artsie award winning director, Lucian Restivo, featuring Broadway’s Zachary A. Myers, Head Over Heels is a fun summer musical that will have you dancing in your seat.

Accessible Performances-

Audio Described performance: August 6th at 4pm by Virginia Voice

ASL Interpreted performance: August 13th by First Chair

Performances run July 12th through August 26th. Tickets are available at rtriangle.org