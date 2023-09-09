HARVEST FAIRE, Hampton Roads Oldest Rennaissance Faire

Franklin-Southampton County Fairground 25374 New Market Rd, Courtland, Virginia 23837

Hampton Roads Oldest Rennaissance Faire! Archery, Sword fighting, Entertainers, Games, Food, Merchants from far and wide, and a Costume Contest. Meet with Knights, Pirates, Vikings, and Nobility of the time! We will be accepting Donations and unexpired Canned Foods for the Foodbank of Southeastern VA

Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
