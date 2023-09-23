"HalloWEIRD" Art Market Saturday, September 23 from 10am–4pm (Outside, Rain or Shine)

Del Ray Artisans’

HalloWEIRD Art Market

Saturday, September 23, 10am–4pm (Outside, Rain or Shine)

Come to the 2nd annual HalloWEIRD outdoor art market on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 10am–4pm to browse Halloween-inspired creations that are spooky, creepy, crawly, and goth. Maybe you like the upbeat, fun side of the season, like costumes, hot cider, hay rides, autumn colors. You can see art celebrating that too! The market offers diverse, original handcrafted artwork from talented local artists in a wide range of media, including ceramics, fiber, jewelry, mixed media, paper, photography, and more. There is something for everyone!

This is an outdoor, family-friendly, rain-or-shine event in Colasanto Park adjoining Del Ray Artisans gallery at 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA (corner of Commonwealth and Mount Vernon avenues). The market is FREE to browse and open to the public. Mark your calendar or set a reminder through Eventbrite.

The artists featured in the market are:

John T Allen, Permian Designs

Amy Bruce Studios

Amy Castine, Castine Beadwork

Maxine Cholmondeley, Max’s Mixtures Candles & Soaps

Meredith D’Amore, Rare Bird Press

Ariane D’Souza

Amanda Fletchersmith, Custom Monster

Lesley Hall-Runner, Ruthless Art

Erica Hughes and Suzan Ok Shumate, Fox Arrow Artisans

BWS Johnson, Blooms of Paradise

Betsy Jones

Archna Kanodia, Heena Art – Hand Decorations

Mary Katz, Star and Moon Creations

Annemarie Kuhns, Love + Lino

Megan Levanduski, Megan Elaine Designs

Samantha Ludwitzke, Samantha’s Doodles

Liz Martinez, Spirit of the Mandala

Madeleine Meredith, Miles & Bear

Susan Pawlukiewicz, Lucite Creations

Christina Rojas, et cetera

Tekla Taylor

Tracy Wilkerson, Recycled Works

Special Performances: Del Ray Artisans and Monarca in Flight present “Human Spiders” during HalloWEIRD! Monarca in Flight is Northern Virginia’s first studio devoted primarily to aerials and aerials education.

Step inside Del Ray Artisans gallery to see Farther Afield art exhibit (September 1–30, 2023) featuring artwork that takes us outside of our day-to-day lives to locations far and wide.

For more information on HalloWEIRD, visit DelRayArtisans.org/halloweird-2023.

Del Ray Artisans, founded in 1992, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.

Del Ray Artisans (DRA) appreciates the continued support from the City of Alexandria, Alexandria Commission for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts. DRA is a 501(c)(3) organization.