Genealogy Workshop | Finding Your African American Female Ancestors

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Library of Virginia reference archivist Cara Griggs provides an overview of researching African American women in Virginia from 1619 to 1920. This workshop will cover records that are commonly used for African American genealogical research — free registers, cohabitation registers, local court records, federal census records, petitions to remain in the commonwealth and Freedmen’s Bureau records — as well as the unique challenges of finding information about women in records that often focus on men, such as business, tax and military records. Contact Ashley Ramey Craig at ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001 for more information.

$25 ($20 for Library of Virginia members). Limited free parking is available in the deck underneath the Library building.

Registration Required.

