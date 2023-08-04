Genealogy Workshop | Every House Tells a Story: How to Research the History of Your Home & Neighborhood

Would you like to discover the history of the place where you live or perhaps the history of the homes of your ancestors? This workshop will provide research strategies for discovering the history of a particular building, including architecture, ownership, location and historical context. Focusing on records and resources available at the Library of Virginia, such as governmental records, maps, newspapers, directories and other lesser-known sources, this workshop will offer guidelines on conducting and recording your research. Contact Ashley Ramey Craig at ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001 for more information.

$25 ($20 for Library of Virginia members). Limited free parking is available in the deck underneath the Library building. Registration is required.