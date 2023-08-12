Fun Floral For Children

Maker's Craft Brewery 735 East 23rd Street, Norfolk, Virginia 23504

Attention all moms of little ones! Our first ever floral workshop for kids is just around the corner! 🌸🌺🌼 Come join us for a morning of flower-filled FUN and creativity! Your child will have a blast and learn how to make their very own beautiful arrangements! 🎨💐 Plus, the best part? It's all for a great cause! Our Fun-Raiser for Love Petals is just $5/child and includes ALL of the materials and tools needed for the workshop. But hurry, space is LIMITED, so grab your tickets now before it's too late! See you soon! 🌷🌻 #FloralWorkshop #FunForKids #LovePetals #CreativeMinds #LimitedSpace #GetYourTicketsNow

Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
757-625-3787
