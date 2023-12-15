Folger Consort: A Baroque Christmas Story

Folger Theatre 201 East Capitol St SE, District of Columbia 20003

Folger Consort: A Baroque Christmas Story / December 15-22

Folger Theatre

Celebrate the season with Folger Consort, performing Heinrich Schütz’s grand retelling of the Christmas story and German holiday favorites

Info

Folger Theatre 201 East Capitol St SE, District of Columbia 20003
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Folger Consort: A Baroque Christmas Story - 2023-12-15 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Folger Consort: A Baroque Christmas Story - 2023-12-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Folger Consort: A Baroque Christmas Story - 2023-12-15 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Folger Consort: A Baroque Christmas Story - 2023-12-15 18:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
newsletter-July 23

Most Popular