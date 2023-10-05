Folger Book Club: Warm Bodies / Thursday, October 5 at 6:30pm (ET)
Virtual
An adaptation of Romeo and Juliet set in the zombie apocalypse just in time to get you in the Halloween spirit.
Info
Virtual Event , Virginia
Talks & Readings
Virtual Event , Virginia
Folger Book Club: Warm Bodies / Thursday, October 5 at 6:30pm (ET)
Virtual
An adaptation of Romeo and Juliet set in the zombie apocalypse just in time to get you in the Halloween spirit.
Aug 24, 2023
Aug 24, 2023
© 2016-2020 Cape Fear Publishing Co. Inc.