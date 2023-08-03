"First Thursday": Luau Selfie Station 6-8pm (Gallery Open 12-9pm)

Thu August 3 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm EDT

FREE, DONATIONS APPRECIATED

We welcome you to Del Ray Artisans on Aloha Thursday with a lei and encourage you to visit our outdoor Luau Selfie Station from 6-8pm on Thursday, August 3!

Inside the gallery get a sneak peek of the upcoming Treasures of the DMV art exhibit exploring the famed, overlooked, natural, and abstract highlights from the region. The gallery is open 12-9pm on First Thursdays (April through September).

Every year from April through September Del Ray Business Association celebrates First Thursday, a Del Ray community event along Mount Vernon Avenue from 6pm until dusk on the first Thursday of the month. Join us for these neighborhood themes:

April 13, 2023 (rescheduled from April 6 due to the rain) – A Cherry Blossom Celebration

May 4, 2023 – Dog Days in Del Ray

June 1, 2023 – Baseball – Every Pitch Counts!

July 6, 2023 – Red, White, & Brews (Gallery is closed; no outdoor activity)

August 3, 2023 – A Country Music Showdown

September 7, 2023 – Star Wars Day in a Neighborhood Far, Far Away