First Fridays at LVA | Storytelling

Venture east from Richmond’s Arts District for quarterly First Fridays at the Library of Virginia! Join us to enjoy refreshments and view an art exhibition by Virginia artists. Also view our 200 Years, 200 Stories exhibition and take part in a “maker station” where you can create your own blackout poetry.

August’s theme is Your Virginia Story. Enjoy an evening with the storytelling organization Secretly Y’all as community members share their "Why Virginia / My Virginia" experiences.

For more information, contact Nan Carmack at 804-692-3792 or nan.carmack@lva.virginia.gov. Use this PDF if you would like to be considered in our Call for Artists. This is a free event. Limited free parking is available in the deck underneath the Library building.