FETCH a Cure's Steel Dog Open

FETCH a Cure’s beloved Bow Tie Open is BACK and better than ever. With a new name, same amazing mission, and an incredible day-of line up, The 2023 Steel Dog Open presented by Accent Recruiting is sure to be a day to remember.

The Steel Dog Open will be held on Thursday, September 14, at Magnolia Green Golf Club in Moseley, Virginia. The tournament will feature boxed lunches upon arrival, an all inclusive beverage cart on the course, creative specialty cocktails, awards, and dinner in the Clubhouse. Registration and driving range opens at 10:30am and tee off is at noon. Mulligan, tee buster, and putting contest package will be available for purchase.

Registration for Foursomes is open now! Limited spots are available – do not wait! Register here: https://cbo.io/bidapp/index.php

Funds raised during The Steel Dog Open will benefit FETCH a Cure’s Companions in Crisis program. Through our Companions in Crisis, FETCH grants over $170,000 annually to families in Virginia, DC, and Maryland who otherwise could not afford their pet’s life-saving cancer treatments.

Sneak peek schedule below:

10:30am Registration and driving range opens, Bloody Mary & Screwdrivers featuring Tito's Vodka + Tarrant's West boxed lunches

12pm Tee Time

12-5pm Golf, including: A putting contest by 2SpeakDog, Hole in One Contest by Subaru, all inclusive beverage cart, bourbon tasting featuring Three Crosses Distilling, Transfusion Drive Through Bar featuring Tito's Vodka, and a specialty canned cocktail by Brambly Park & Belle Isle Moonshine.

5:30 pm Dinner by Mission BBQ

6:30pm Awards Ceremony