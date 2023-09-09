Festival of India 2023

to

Greater Richmond Convention Center 403 North 3rd street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

For Virginians, the Festival of India has become an eagerly anticipated annual event, since it began in 1981. People from all over Virginia flock to the Greater Richmond Convention Center for two fun-filled days of music, dance, food, and culture. The Festival offers a unique opportunity to celebrate and explore India's diverse culture and traditions, including authentic regional food, arts, crafts, and entertainment.

OPEN TO ALL - NO FEE EVENT

Visit for more details: http://www.thefestivalofindia.org/home.asp

Info

Greater Richmond Convention Center 403 North 3rd street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event
804-346-9955
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Festival of India 2023 - 2023-09-09 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Festival of India 2023 - 2023-09-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Festival of India 2023 - 2023-09-09 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Festival of India 2023 - 2023-09-09 11:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
newsletter-July 23

Most Popular