Festival of India 2023

For Virginians, the Festival of India has become an eagerly anticipated annual event, since it began in 1981. People from all over Virginia flock to the Greater Richmond Convention Center for two fun-filled days of music, dance, food, and culture. The Festival offers a unique opportunity to celebrate and explore India's diverse culture and traditions, including authentic regional food, arts, crafts, and entertainment.

OPEN TO ALL - NO FEE EVENT

Visit for more details: http://www.thefestivalofindia.org/home.asp