After being canceled in 2022 due to a hurricane, Yorktown Lodge is eager for their 3rd Annual Fall Vendor Fair both outside and inside at their lodge on the hill. Be sure to check out over 45 vendors and their one-of-a-kind gifts and popular brands.

PLUS...stop by to get your raffle ticket! $1 each or 6 for $5. Have fun choosing which item(s) you want to win. You do not need to be present to win. What a great way to get something for yourself or Christmas presents for others.