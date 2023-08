Fall Homeschool Days are Thursday, September 7th & Friday, September 8th.

Homeschool Days are designed specifically for homeschool children and parents in mind. Stop by the school house for a 19th century school lesson, join our interpreters for historic games, and experience everyday life with hands on demonstrations. Bring a picnic lunch and spend the whole day at the museum, we have plenty to do!

Tickets on these two days are $3 for children under the age of 18 and $5 for adults.