Atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe will deliver The Beck Environmental Lecture as a Fall for the Book festival preview event on Wednesday, October 4 at George Mason University. She is the author of Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World. Named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People, Hayhoe has been working in the field for over twenty years. The Beck Lecture is sponsored by Robert & Lucy Beck.
Fall for the Book presents The Beck Environmental Lecture with Katharine Hayhoe
to
George Mason University 4400 University Drive, Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University 4400 University Drive, Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
Aug 29, 2023
Aug 29, 2023