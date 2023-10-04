Fall for the Book presents The Beck Environmental Lecture with Katharine Hayhoe

to

George Mason University 4400 University Drive, Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe will deliver The Beck Environmental Lecture as a Fall for the Book festival preview event on Wednesday, October 4 at George Mason University. She is the author of Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World. Named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People, Hayhoe has been working in the field for over twenty years. The Beck Lecture is sponsored by Robert & Lucy Beck.

Info

George Mason University 4400 University Drive, Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
5713442156
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Fall for the Book presents The Beck Environmental Lecture with Katharine Hayhoe - 2023-10-04 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fall for the Book presents The Beck Environmental Lecture with Katharine Hayhoe - 2023-10-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fall for the Book presents The Beck Environmental Lecture with Katharine Hayhoe - 2023-10-04 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fall for the Book presents The Beck Environmental Lecture with Katharine Hayhoe - 2023-10-04 19:30:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
newsletter-July 23

Most Popular