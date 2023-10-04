Fall for the Book presents The Beck Environmental Lecture with Katharine Hayhoe

Atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe will deliver The Beck Environmental Lecture as a Fall for the Book festival preview event on Wednesday, October 4 at George Mason University. She is the author of Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World. Named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People, Hayhoe has been working in the field for over twenty years. The Beck Lecture is sponsored by Robert & Lucy Beck.