Fall for the Book and The George Mason Friends Present Breaking the Mold with Marlon James

Booker Prize-winning author Marlon James will close out the festival on Saturday, October 14 at 7 p.m. on George Mason’s Fairfax campus. James has won high praise for his Dark Star Trilogy - which Entertainment Weekly describes as “drenched in African myth and folklore.” The first book, Black Leopard, Red Wolf was a finalist for the National Book Award, and was named one of TIME’s 100 Best Fantasy Books of All Time. Now James is back with the second installment, Moon Witch, Spider King, which flips the story on its head, retelling it from the Moon Witch’s perspective - a tale that’s “part adventure tale, part chronicle of an indomitable woman who bows to no man.” This event is sponsored by the George Mason Friends.