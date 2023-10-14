Fall for the Book and Friends of the Reston Regional Library present Dear, Clancy: Diary of a Good

W. Bruce Cameron, bestselling author of A Dog’s Purpose and A Dog’s Way Home, is back with Love, Clancy: Diary of a Good Dog, another deeply moving story about dogs and the humans who love them. Follow the stories of a cast of characters who find themselves jointly and separately navigating the challenges of life, of love, and other pets, all through the eyes of Clancy, a very good dog, who is keeping a diary of it all. Be reminded of why dogs are man’s best friend from the tender perspective of Clancy as he shares his lovable doggie take on what is truly important in life. Library Journal says that Cameron’s writing is “funny, heartwarming, and touching.”