Fall for the Book and the Fairfax Library Foundation present A Life in Books & Film: Nick Hornby

Nick Hornby will be in conversation with Stephen Goodwin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 13 at The Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center in Fairfax. His award winning books and screenplays have thrilled readers and movie goers for over twenty-five years. From About a Boy to the cult-classic High Fidelity to Fever Pitch, his novels and memoirs have made their way to the silver screen and television. Hornby’s career has spanned genres with his trademark blend of humor and unsentimental emotion. His newest book is Dickens and Prince: A Particular Kind of Genius. This event is sponsored by the Fairfax Library Foundation.