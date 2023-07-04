Fabulous Fourth at Ferry Farm

TUESDAY, JULY 4
10AM-4PM
FLAG RETIREMENT – 1PM
What could be more patriotic than spending July 4th on the grounds of George Washington’s Boyhood Home? Celebrate Independence Day the Revolutionary Way with acres of activities for all ages!
Play colonial games, tour the Washington House, meet a George Washington reenactor, watch a flag retirement ceremony, talk with archaeologists around an active dig site, take a selfie with B101.5’s Buzzy the Bee, make crafts, explore different historical encamped military units — and much more! Food trucks on-site.
ADMISSION
$1 per person, ages 3 and up
Children 2 and under free
Pay at the entrance, cash or credit
Parking on site
No pets permitted on site at this event, excluding service dogs. No coolers and no alcohol permitted.
In the event of rain, activities will be cancelled and refunds issued.
ADDRESS
George Washington’s Ferry Farm
268 King’s Highway
Fredericksburg, VA 22405
Questions? Email learn@gwffoundation.org or call 540-370-0732
Special thanks to our sponsors: Burke & Herbert Bank, Davenport & Company, Hirschler, and Lewis Insurance