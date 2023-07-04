Fabulous Fourth at Ferry Farm

TUESDAY, JULY 4

10AM-4PM

FLAG RETIREMENT – 1PM

What could be more patriotic than spending July 4th on the grounds of George Washington’s Boyhood Home? Celebrate Independence Day the Revolutionary Way with acres of activities for all ages!

Play colonial games, tour the Washington House, meet a George Washington reenactor, watch a flag retirement ceremony, talk with archaeologists around an active dig site, take a selfie with B101.5’s Buzzy the Bee, make crafts, explore different historical encamped military units — and much more! Food trucks on-site.

ADMISSION

$1 per person, ages 3 and up

Children 2 and under free

Pay at the entrance, cash or credit

Parking on site

No pets permitted on site at this event, excluding service dogs. No coolers and no alcohol permitted.

In the event of rain, activities will be cancelled and refunds issued.

ADDRESS

George Washington’s Ferry Farm

268 King’s Highway

Fredericksburg, VA 22405

Questions? Email learn@gwffoundation.org or call 540-370-0732

Special thanks to our sponsors: Burke & Herbert Bank, Davenport & Company, Hirschler, and Lewis Insurance