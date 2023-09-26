An Evening with Christy Cashman

Christy Cashman will talk about her debut novel The Truth about Horses.

Fourteen-year-old Reese dreams of her family winning the Black Elk race. But their beloved horse, Trusted Treasure, falls at the last jump. Reese witnesses the family’s finances, hopes, and happiness go up in smoke. While still reeling from the loss, the family suffers a second tragedy, resulting in the sale of Trusted Treasure that irreparably damages Reese’s relationship with her father. Heartbroken, Reese searches everywhere to find Trusted Treasure in the hopes she can bring him home and heal the rift with her father. During an unexpected turn of events, Reese meets Wes, a Lakota Indian, whose way of training horses is unlike anything she’s ever seen. If anyone can win the Black Elk, it’s Wes, but he’s struggling with his troubled past, and having a teenage girl hanging around his barn isn’t exactly what he’d planned. Reese must prove her worth, against all odds, if she wants to heal her family, help Wes, and show them all that some dreams are worth fighting for.

Christy Cashman is an American author, actress, and producer who has appeared in more than twenty films, including Kettle of Fish, The Love Guide, American Hustle, Joy, The Descendants, Ted 2, The Women, The Golden Boys, The Forger and many others. The second youngest of ten children, Christy was named after Catherine Marshall’s novel Christy, and grew up in North Carolina where her love for horses began at a young age. When she’s not writing or working on production projects, Christy is most likely riding cross country through the countryside of New England or Ireland. She has also written two children’s books set in Ireland – The Not-So-Average Monkey of Kilkea Castle and Petri’s Next Things. Christy lives with her husband, Jay; two sons, Jay Michael and Quinn; their three dogs, Ben, Lucy, and Dan; and three horses, Calvin, Butterscotch, and Victor. The family divides their time between Kilkea Castle in Ireland and their homes in Boston and Chatham, Massachusetts.