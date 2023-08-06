Join Embrey Mill and the American Red Cross at The Knight Meeting House for a blood drive. Donors are encouraged to register online as walk-in spaces will be limited. Please bring a photo ID and note that participation takes approximately one hour. To register for the Embrey Mill blood drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the code “EmbreyMill”
Embrey Mill Hosts American Red Cross Blood Drive
The Knight Meeting House 402 Cone Flower Lane, Virginia 22554
Charity & Fundraisers
Jul 31, 2023
